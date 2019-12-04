Log in
SEC Issues Agenda for Dec. 11 Meeting of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

12/04/2019 | 06:30pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for a Dec. 11 telephonic meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. The committee provides the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. Additional information on the committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.

During the Dec. 11 telephonic meeting, the committee will continue to engage in discussion regarding topics discussed in the Commission’s Harmonization Concept Release, which requested comment on the current framework for exempt offerings, and develop potential recommendations.

The telephonic meeting will begin at 11 a.m. ET and is open to the public.  Members of the public may listen to the telephonic meeting live on SEC.gov and the audiocast will be archived on the committee’s webpage for later viewing.  


