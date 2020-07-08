SEC Issues Agenda for July 16 Special Meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the virtual July 16 special meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee (AMAC). AMAC was formed to provide the Commission with a range of perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations.

The meeting will feature discussions on improving diversity and inclusion in the asset management industry, including issues relating to diverse asset managers, as well as issues relating to data privacy and the impact of technology on investment advice.

"AMAC set diversity and inclusion as a top priority at its inaugural meeting," said AMAC Chairman Ed Bernard. “The committee will hear from six thought leaders who will provide understanding and insights to serve as the foundation of the committee's work on this important issue. We’ll also begin to explore emerging issues relating to data privacy and ownership and the impact of technology on investment advice, guided by four innovation leaders in the industry."

The meeting will be held by remote means and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing. Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by AMAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. At this time, electronic submissions are preferred. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting. All submissions should refer to File Number 265-33, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

* * *

Asset Management Advisory Committee – Agenda for July 16, 2020, Meeting