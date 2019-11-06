Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Issues Agenda for Nov. 12 Meeting of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:35pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. The committee provides the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. Additional information on the committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.

The committee’s focus during the Nov. 12 meeting will be to develop possible recommendations on topics discussed in the Commission’s Harmonization Concept Release, which requested comment on the current framework for exempt offerings.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET at the SEC’s headquarters at 100 F Street, NE, Washington, DC, and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee’s website for later viewing.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pGREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pPDF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:56pSILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pSOUTHWEST GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:55pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Read More
PU
04:55pAGEAGLE AERIAL : Current Report
PU
04:55pGENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS : Declares 2019 Year-End Dividend and Distribution on Common Stock and Preferred Stock
PU
04:55pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 2 Study of Oral IL-23 Receptor Antagonist PTG-200 (JNJ-67864238) in the Treatment of Crohn's Disease Read More
PU
04:55pBANCO DE CHILE : Earnings Report 3Q19
PU
04:55pDARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
5Oil down more than $1 a barrel on U.S. crude build, delay in U.S.-China trade pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group