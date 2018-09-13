Log in
SEC Monitoring Impact of Hurricane Florence on Capital Markets

09/13/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission is closely monitoring the impact of Hurricane Florence on investors and capital markets. 

“The SEC is keeping a close eye on the progress of Hurricane Florence and any effects it may have on investors and capital markets. Dedicated staff stand ready to help ensure investors have access to their securities accounts, to evaluate the need to extend deadlines for filings and other regulatory requirements, and to keep a watchful eye for storm-related scams," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. “We encourage everyone in the path of the storm to stay safe by heeding the warnings of local officials.”

The SEC divisions and offices that oversee companies, accountants, investment advisers, mutual funds, brokerage firms, transfer agents, and other regulated entities and investment professionals will continue to closely track developments. They will evaluate the possibility of granting relief from filing deadlines and other regulatory requirements for those affected by the storm. Entities and investment professionals affected by Hurricane Florence are encouraged to contact Commission staff with questions and concerns:

  • Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations staff in the Commission's Atlanta Regional Office can be reached by phone at 404-842-7600 or email at atlanta@sec.gov,
  • Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations staff in the Commission’s Philadelphia Regional Office can be reached by phone at 215-597-3100 or email at Philadelphia@sec.gov,
  • Division of Corporation Finance staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-3500 or via online submission at www.sec.gov/forms/corp_fin_interpretive,
  • Division of Investment Management staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-6825 or email at imocc@sec.gov,
  • Division of Trading and Markets staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5777 or email at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov, and
  • Office of Municipal Securities staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5680 or email at munis@sec.gov

Individuals experiencing problems accessing their securities accounts or with similar questions or concerns relating to the hurricane are encouraged to contact the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy by phone at 1-800-SEC-0330 or email at help@sec.gov.

Investors should be vigilant for Hurricane Florence-related securities scams and check the background of anyone offering them an investmentby using the free and simple search tool on Investor.gov. The Division of Enforcement will vigorously prosecute those who attempt to defraud victims of the storm. The SEC is asking investors to report any suspicious solicitations at www.sec.gov/complaint/tipscomplaint.shtml


© Newsfilecorp 2018
