Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Names John Vanosdall as Deputy Chief Accountant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:30pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of John Vanosdall as a Deputy Chief Accountant (Accounting Group) in the agency's Office of the Chief Accountant.

As Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Vanosdall will lead the activities of the office's accounting group, which includes understanding investor and other perspectives on accounting matters and consulting with public companies, auditors, and divisions and offices within the SEC on the application of accounting standards and financial disclosure requirements. Mr. Vanosdall will also assist the office in assisting to discharge the Commission's oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Vanosdall joins the SEC with expertise in a wide range of technical accounting and mergers and acquisitions matters. He joins the SEC from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he was a partner in the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice. Mr. Vanosdall previously served as a professional accounting fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant.

Mr. Vanosdall's work has included a focus on revenue, business combinations, segments, disposal transactions, fair value measurements, and compensation arrangements. He has extensive experience advising companies on the application of both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and International Financial Reporting Standards.

"I am appreciative and very excited that John has agreed to return to the Office of the Chief Accountant to oversee the accounting group," said SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia. "John's diverse experiences in public accounting and as a professional accounting fellow at the SEC combined with his deep technical knowledge on accounting matters will be extremely valuable as we work closely with various stakeholders on challenging accounting and disclosure matters."

"I appreciate the opportunity to return to work at the Commission and in particular I am thrilled to be able to work with the talented and highly dedicated professionals within the Office of the Chief Accountant. Importantly, I am also looking forward to ensuring investors continue to receive high quality financial information," said Mr. Vanosdall.

Mr. Vanosdall earned a MBA and B.S. in Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He is a Certified Public Accountant in California.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pMANILA WATER : Duterte slams water concessionaires
AQ
09:35pSEC Names Paul Munter as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:33pCOUNTRY GARDEN : Monthly return for the month ended 30 november 2019
PU
09:33pSouth Korea court upholds $873-million antitrust penalty for Qualcomm
RE
09:30pSEC Names John Vanosdall as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:28pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete Products Approved by Vermont Transportation
PU
09:20pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
09:20pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Goviex Uranium Permitted to Produce in Africa
AW
09:19pHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years
RE
09:17pA Chinese Enterprise Ushers in an Age of Global Sharing Economy as ToJoy Launches its EMEA East Headquarters
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
4ALPHABET : Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group