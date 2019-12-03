Log in
SEC Names Paul Munter as Deputy Chief Accountant

12/03/2019 | 09:35pm EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of Paul Munter as a Deputy Chief Accountant (International) in the agency's Office of the Chief Accountant.

As Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Munter will lead the office's activities on international matters, which includes working closely with various international organizations including the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the International Accounting Standards Board, and the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, among others. 

Mr. Munter joins the SEC with professional experience in both academia and as a partner at KPMG, LLP. Mr. Munter also previously served as an academic fellow at the SEC. Mr. Munter recently retired from KPMG where he served as the lead technical partner for the U.S. firm’s international accounting and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) activities and served on the firm’s panel responsible for establishing firm positions on the application of IFRS.  He currently joins the SEC from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was a senior instructor of accounting.  

"I am truly grateful that Paul has agreed to return to the Office of the Chief Accountant to play a key role on international matters," said SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia. "As many know, international matters are an area of critical focus and significant priority to our office. Paul's extensive background in various international areas will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance improvements in international accounting and auditing matters."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to return to work at the Commission and I am excited to serve with the professionals in the Office of the Chief Accountant who have deep expertise and experience on international matters.  I also look forward to working with our foreign counterparts to continue to advance high-quality financial reporting on behalf of investors," said Mr. Munter.

Mr. Munter earned his Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Colorado.  He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Fresno State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in New York, Florida, and Colorado.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
