SEC Provides Transparency to the Process of Nominating Candidates to the Investor Advisory Committee

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today published procedures setting forth a staff-led process to nominate candidates for appointment to the Investor Advisory Committee. Candidates for vacancies on the Committee will be identified by a nominating committee composed of staff from across the SEC’s divisions and offices. The nominating committee will initially be chaired by Robert Marchman, Senior Policy Advisor for Diversity and Inclusion.

The nominating committee will identify candidates based on functional membership categories published on the SEC’s website, and members of the public are encouraged to express their interest in serving on the Committee. The staff-led nomination process is designed to promote a diversity of background, expertise, and perspective to assist the Committee in addressing the wide range of issues affecting investors.

“These procedures bring much needed improvements to the process of appointing members to the Investor Advisory Committee,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “A similar staff-led process based on functional membership categories has proven to work with the SEC’s other advisory committees and is consistent with established and proven governance practices.”

The Investor Advisory Committee advises and consults with the Commission on:

Regulatory priorities of the Commission;

Issues relating to the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, and the effectiveness of disclosure;

Initiatives to protect investor interests; and

Initiatives to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace.

Members of the public interested in serving on the Committee should email a letter of interest with applicable information about their relevant experience.