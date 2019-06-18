SEC Qualifies DiversyFund to Drop Investment Minimums for Real Estate Fund to $500

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversyFund, a financial tech company providing everyday Americans with the same investment opportunities as the wealthy, announced today it has received qualification from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to lower the minimum amount required to invest in its commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) to $500.



DiversyFund's Growth REIT is a fund that allows everyday people to invest in multiple value-add apartment complexes, meaning apartments in need of upgrades. These improvements may include everything from new flooring to putting in a dog park – each enhancement adds more value to the properties than the cost of making the upgrades. About one year after DiversyFund purchases a property, it begins generating cashflow from rents. Then, after 4-6 years, the company is able to sell the apartment complex, typically for substantially more than the purchase price, generating returns for investors.

Historically, to invest in a private, non-traded commercial REIT like this one, individuals had to have a net worth of at least $1 million (excluding primary residence) or an income exceeding $200,000 over the prior two years ($300,000 with a spouse). The invest minimum typically required to participate in these deals would range from tens of thousands to around $250,000.

"We believe that everyone deserves the choice to build their wealth," said Craig Cecilio, co-founder and CEO of DiversyFund. "During my 20 years of experience managing more than $500 million in assets, I continuously saw the wealthy getting in on deals that weren't accessible to the average person. After years of watching the rich get richer, I was determined to find a way to include the everyday person in these incredible investment opportunities and leverage technology to make investing simple."

"We went through a rigorous screening process with the SEC to gain the qualification we needed to open up access to these exclusive deals and make investment minimums affordable for everyday Americans," said Cecilio. We're thrilled we can now give people the choice to invest for as little as $500. We're ready to grow our community of next generation investors and start closing the wealth gap plaguing our society."

DiversyFund doesn't charge any platform or management fees and has eliminated third party costs by cutting out all of the middle men and managing every process internally, from purchase to sell. DiversyFund doesn't make money until its investors make money – after the sale of the properties.

Launched in 2016 by co-founders Craig Cecilio and Alan Lewis, DiversyFund's mission is to empower underserved groups in the investment community – everyday people looking to build wealth for their futures. After a rigorous vetting process, DiversyFund received qualification from the SEC to open up a fund to everyone, allowing the general public to invest in multifamily real estate for as little as $500.

