Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Retail Strategy Task Force to Host Roundtable on Combating Elder Investor Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Retail Strategy Task Force will host a roundtable on Oct. 3 on combating elder investor fraud. The roundtable will focus on the types of fraudulent and manipulative schemes currently targeting elder investors. The roundtable also will explore views from a broad range of regulators and industry experts on potential steps regulators, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and others can take to identify and combat elder investor fraud.

The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. The roundtable will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Information on the agenda and participants is available here.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the topic may submit comments electronically or on paper. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the roundtable and posted on the SEC's website. All comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that we do not redact or edit personal identifying information from comment submissions. You should submit only information that you wish to make publicly available.

Electronic Comments:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper Comments:

Send paper comments to Vanessa Countryman, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 4-749 and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pKBRA Releases the Business Development Company (BDC) Ratings Compendium for Second-Quarter 2019
BU
03:54pLEMONADE DAY : Recognizes Saanvi Vinod of Louisville As National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year at 2019 City Directors Conference
BU
03:54pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 26
DJ
03:53pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : An Operating System for Everyday Life
PU
03:53pUNITY BANCORP : Human Resources Committee Charter
PU
03:53pKBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating and Stable Outlook to Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission Revenue Bonds Project No. 122
BU
03:52pFATHOM : To Become One of the Largest Privately Held Digital Manufacturing Service Providers in North America Following Acquisition by CORE Industrial Partners and Merger with Midwest Composite Technologies
BU
03:51pMillicom to host event with Oxford Economics on the long-term macro-economic forecasts for Latin America
AQ
03:50pFirst of Its Kind Life-Style Community by D.R. Horton Gulf Coast Set to Open in Daphne
GL
03:48pKONTOOR BRANDS : Alife® and Lee® Team Up for Joint Anniversary Collaboration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CNT GROUP LIMITED : CNT : Notification Letter to Shareholders (with Request Form) - Notice of Publication of I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group