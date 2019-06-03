Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Seeks Emergency Relief to Halt Ponzi Scheme Run From College Fraternity House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an emergency action charging a recent college graduate with orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that targeted college students and young investors. The SEC is seeking an asset freeze and other emergency relief.

The SEC's complaint alleges that Syed Arham Arbab, 22, conducted the fraud from a fraternity house near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Arbab allegedly offered investments in a purported hedge fund called “Artis Proficio Capital,” which he claimed had generated returns of as much as 56% in the prior year and for which investor funds were guaranteed up to $15,000. Arbab also allegedly sold “bond agreements” which promised investors the return of their money along with a fixed rate of return. The SEC’s complaint alleges that at least eight college students, recent graduates, or their family members invested more than $269,000 in these investments.

According to the SEC’s complaint, no hedge fund existed, Arbab’s claimed performance returns were fictitious, and he never invested the funds as represented. Instead, as money was raised, Arbab allegedly placed substantial portions of investor funds in his personal bank and brokerage accounts, which he used for his own benefit, including trips to Las Vegas, shopping, travel, and entertainment. Arbab also allegedly used portions of new investor money to pay earlier investors who had asked for their money back, the hallmark of a Ponzi scheme. Arbab even instructed some new investors to send their money – unwittingly – to existing investors through payment applications such as Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App, and misleadingly told them that the existing investors were either a “partner” or “manager” in the fund.

"We allege that Mr. Arbab used his college affiliations to operate a Ponzi scheme that drained valuable resources from current and former students. This is a reminder that investors of all ages and experience levels—whether long-time investors or recent graduates investing funds from their first few paychecks—should carefully research investment opportunities and the people offering them," said Richard R. Best, Regional Director of the SEC’s Atlanta Office. “To learn more, investors can find an overview of Ponzi scheme red flags on the SEC’s Investor.gov website.”

The SEC's complaint, filed Friday in federal district court in Athens, Georgia, charges Arbab, Artis Proficio Capital Investments LLC, and Artis Proficio Capital Management LLC, with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC is seeking an order freezing certain assets of Arbab and his entities, as well as a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, return of allegedly ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

The SEC’s Retail Strategy Task Force and Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) encourage investors to check the background of anyone selling or offering them an investment using the free and simple search tool on Investor.gov. There are also useful tips on avoiding investment fraud.  

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Brian M. Basinger, W. Shawn Murnahan, and Krysta M. Cannon of the Atlanta Regional Office.  The investigation was supervised by Stephen E. Donahue. The litigation is being handled by Mr. Murnahan, with the assistance of Mr. Basinger, and will be overseen by M. Graham Loomis.  


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pEVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pXBIOTECH INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pBLACKSKY : Awarded NRO Contract for Commercial Imagery to Support U.S. Government Mission Needs
BU
04:50pALEXCO RESOURCE : IIROC Trading Halt - AXR
AQ
04:50pINFINERA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Orchard Therapeutics Reports 9M Share Common Stock Offering
PU
04:49pOANDO : Federal High Court of Lagos Grants Oando PLC's Group Chief Executive and Deputy Group Chief Executive an Injunction Restraining the Securities & Exchange Commission from Executing Sanctions
PU
04:49pSCHOLAR ROCK REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 TRIAL OF SRK-015 IN VOLUNTEERS : Was Well Tolerated, Showed 'robust and durable target engagement by SRK-015'
PU
04:49pGCI LIBERTY : supports Camp Fire Alaska's rural programs across the state
PU
04:48pFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for diversity trainin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About