SEC Staff to Host July 18 Roundtable on Short-Term / Long-Term Management of Public Companies, Our Periodic Reporting System and Regulatory Requirements

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that its Division of Corporation Finance will host a roundtable on July 18, 2019 to hear from investors, issuers, and other market participants about the impact of short-termism on our capital markets and whether our reporting system, or other aspects of our regulations, should be modified to address these concerns.

The roundtable will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET in the auditorium at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and will be open to the public. The event also will be webcast live on SEC.gov and archived for later viewing.

The agenda is provided below. The full speaker list will be made available on SEC.gov in the coming days.

Members of the public who wish to provide views on the impacts of short-termism on our markets and whether our reporting system, or other aspects of our regulations, should be modified to address these concerns may submit comments electronically or on paper.

Electronic Comments:

Use the SEC's or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper Comments:

Send paper comments to Vanessa A. Countryman, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number S7-26-18, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.

Agenda

12:30 p.m Opening Statements

1 p.m. Panel One: Impact of a Short-Term Focus on Our Capital Markets

The panel will explore the causes and impact of a short-term focus on our capital markets, and seek to identify potential market practices and regulatory changes that could encourage long-term thinking and investment.

Moderators: William Hinman, Director, Division of Corporation Finance

Shelley Parratt, Deputy Director, Division of Corporation Finance

2:30 p.m. Break

2:45 p.m. Panel Two: Our Periodic Reporting System’s Role in Fostering a Long-Term Focus

The second panel will focus on our periodic reporting system and discuss what specific regulatory changes to that system could be implemented to foster a longer-term focus in our periodic reporting system.

Moderators: David Fredrickson, Chief Counsel, Division of Corporation Finance

Luna Bloom, Chief, Office of Rulemaking, Division of Corporation Finance