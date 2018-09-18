SEC Staff to Host Roundtable on Regulatory Approaches to Combating Retail Investor Fraud

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that its Division of Trading and Markets will host a roundtable on Sept. 26 on combating retail investor fraud. The Commission staff is interested in views from a broad range of market participants, regulators and industry experts concerning potential steps that might be taken to enhance the ability of regulators, broker-dealers and others to combat retail investor fraud.

The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. The roundtable will be open to the public and webcast live on the Commission’s website. Information on the agenda and participants will be issued shortly.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the topic may submit comments electronically or on paper. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the roundtable and posted on the Commission's website. All comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that we do not redact or edit personal identifying information from comment submissions. You should submit only information that you wish to make publicly available.

Electronic Comments:

Use the Commission's Internet comment form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov. Please include File Number 265-31 on the subject line.

Paper Comments:

Send paper comments to Brent J. Fields, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-31, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.