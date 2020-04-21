SEC United States Securities and Exchange : Proposes to Modernize Framework for Fund Valuation Practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has voted to propose a new rule that would establish a framework for fund valuation practices. The rule is designed to clarify how fund boards can satisfy their valuation obligations in light of market developments, including an increase in the variety of asset classes held by funds and an increase in both the volume and type of data used in valuation determinations.

The Commission last addressed valuation practices under the Investment Company Act in a comprehensive manner in a pair of releases issued in 1969 and 1970. Since then, markets and fund investment practices have evolved considerably. Many funds now engage third-party pricing services to provide pricing information, particularly for thinly traded or more complex assets. In addition, significant regulatory developments have altered how boards, investment advisers, independent auditors, and other market participants address valuation under the federal securities laws. The proposal recognizes and reflects these changes, including the important role that funds' investment advisers may play and the expertise they may provide.

'The way a fund values its investments is critical to our Main Street investors,' said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. 'It affects the fees they pay, the returns they receive, and the value of the fund shares they hold. Today's proposal would improve valuation practices, including oversight, thereby protecting investors and improving market efficiency, integrity and fairness.'

The proposed rule would establish requirements for satisfying a fund board's obligation to determine fair value in good faith for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The rule would require a board to assess and manage material risks associated with fair value determinations; select, apply and test fair value methodologies; oversee and evaluate any pricing services used; adopt and implement policies and procedures; and maintain certain records.

Recognizing that most fund boards do not play a day-to-day role in the pricing of fund investments, the proposed rule would permit a fund's board to assign the determination of fair value to the fund's investment adviser, subject to additional conditions and oversight requirements. These detailed conditions include specific reporting by the adviser both periodically and promptly; clear specification of responsibilities and reasonable segregation of duties among the adviser's personnel; and additional recordkeeping. The proposal makes clear that a board's effective oversight of this process must be active.

The proposal will be published on the Commission's website and in the Federal Register. The comment period for the proposal will be open until July 21, 2020.

FACT SHEET

Good Faith Determinations of Fair Value under the Investment Company Act of 1940

Highlights

The Commission voted to propose a new rule establishing a framework for funds' fair value determinations. Proposed new rule 2a-5 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 'Act') would establish requirements for determining the fair value in good faith of a fund's investments and would permit boards to assign the determination to the fund's investment adviser, subject to board oversight and certain other conditions. The rule would also define 'readily available' market quotations for purposes of the Act.

