SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

09/27/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it updated its list of unregistered entities that use misleading information to solicit primarily non-U.S. investors, adding 23 soliciting entities, two impersonators of genuine firms, and 12 bogus regulators.

The SEC's list of soliciting entities that have been the subject of investor complaints, known as the Public Alert: Unregistered Soliciting Entities (PAUSE) list, enables investors to better inform themselves and avoid being a victim of fraud. The latest additions are firms that SEC staff found were providing inaccurate information about their affiliation, location, or registration. Under U.S. securities laws, firms that solicit investors generally are required to register with the SEC and meet minimum financial standards and disclosure, reporting, and recordkeeping requirements.

In addition to alerting investors to firms falsely claiming to be registered, the PAUSE list flags those impersonating registered securities firms and bogus “regulators” who falsely claim to be government agencies or affiliates. Inclusion on the PAUSE list does not mean the SEC has found violations of U.S. federal securities laws or made a judgment about the merits of any securities being offered.

The PAUSE list is periodically updated by the SEC's Office of Market Intelligence, in coordination with the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and the Office of International Affairs.

How to protect yourself:


© Newsfilecorp 2019
