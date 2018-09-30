Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC chairman says Tesla settlement in 'best interests' of shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 01:43am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement on Saturday that the agency's settlement with carmaker Tesla was in the best interests of the U.S. markets and company shareholders.

Earlier on Saturday, the agency said it had fined Musk and Tesla $20 million each and required Musk to step down as chairman to settle securities fraud charges over Aug. 7 tweets in which Musk said he was taking the company private.

"I...fully support the settlements agreed today and believe that the prompt resolution of this matter...is in the best interests of our markets and our investors, including the shareholders of Tesla," Clayton said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChina widens income tax exemption for foreign investors
RE
01:17pChina's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Conflict With U.S. Intensifies
DJ
01:15pDollar Loses Its Mojo
DJ
01:06pBrexit has cost Britain 500 million pounds a week, study says
RE
12:53pECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019 - Tagesspiegel
RE
12:41pHUTN : EF Hutton Sponsors ACEx A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
12:32pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : held a training program in Sudan
PU
12:01pSudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch
RE
10:22aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Records Highest Average Daily Volumes
PU
10:07aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : Conducts a Specialized Training Program on “Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports” upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan
5QALAA HOLDINGS SAE : QALAA SAE : revenues reports growth of 39% y-o-y in 2Q18 to EGP 3.1 billion; EBITDA recor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.