Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC fines Russian firm for failing to disclose paid-for ICO reviews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that it has fined and settled charges against a Russia-based ratings firm for failure to disclose payments it received to publicize digital asset offerings of issuers it had rated.

The regulator said that ICO Rating had not admitted or denied the SEC's charges but had agreed to pay a nearly $269,000 fine for the so-called "anti-touting" violations committed between December 2017 and July 2018.

The firm also agreed not to break those rules in the future, the SEC said.

ICO Rating did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC has previously issued specific warnings about the promotion of cryptocurrency online fundraisers known as initial coin offerings (ICOs).

It is aiming to crack down on the array of 'ICO agencies' that offer crypto issuers active followers and posts on social media platforms such as Reddit and Bitcointalk. These can attract investors, given the lack of conventional financial information available on cryptocurrencies.

Some research houses accept payments in the cryptocurrencies they are analyzing and may give positive ratings for a price. Often the payments are not disclosed, a violation of securities law. Reuters reported on the phenomenon last year.

"The securities laws require promoters, including both people and entities, to disclose compensation they receive for touting investments so that potential investors are aware they are viewing a paid promotional item," said Melissa Hodgman, a director in the SEC's enforcement division.

"This requirement applies regardless of whether the securities being touted are issued using traditional certificates or on the blockchain."

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Katanga Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.68% 66.4411 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pTrump Examining Various Tax Cuts to Bolster the Economy -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:54pToll Brothers earnings beat on higher home prices
RE
05:53pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Memorandum on Launch of Spacecraft Containing Space Nuclear Systems
PU
05:47pPES layoffs accelerate as Philadelphia refinery closes
RE
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $1.3 million to Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for water quality protection
PU
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $8.4 million to California State Water Resources Control Board for water quality protection
PU
05:36pImports of Chinese steel racks injure U.S. industry - U.S. ITC
RE
05:34pConsumer Companies Flat on Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Drop on Deal Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pUtilities Lower, Losses Cushioned by Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group