Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC fines Texas-based firm for offering illegal tokens, unregistered exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it fined and settled charges against a Texas-based cryptocurrency firm and its founders for wrongfully issuing digital offerings and for using an unregistered online trading platform.

Wednesday's settlement comes amid a broader SEC crackdown on token offerings in which it has settled nearly 40 charges against cryptocurrency start-ups in recent years, according to an agency database.

Bitqyck, and its founders Bruce Bise and Sam Menendez, gained $13 million from creating and selling its unregistered securities offerings to more than 13,000 investors.

The SEC alleged that the defendants told investors that one of its tokens, Bitqy, would provide fractional shares of the firm's stock through a smart contract, while its other token, BitqyM, would provide investors interest in a crypto mining facility.

The firm did not actually own such a facility. It also wrongfully allowed investors to trade its Bitqy coins using an unregistered exchange, TradeBQ.

Neither Bitqyck nor its owners admitted or denied the SEC's claims.

Keith Miller, managing partner at Perkins Coie's New York Office, said in a statement that his clients, Bise and Menendez, were "pleased to have finally resolved this matter with the SEC and look forward to moving on with their lives."

"Because digital investment assets represent a new and exciting technology, they can be very alluring, especially if investors believe they are getting in on the ground floor and will own part of the operations," said David Peavler, head of the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office.

"We allege that the defendants took advantage of investors' appetite for these investments and fraudulently raised millions of dollars by lying about their business."

All parties consented to the agency's final judgments, agreed to return allegedly ill-gotten gains, including with interest, amounting to nearly $10 million, the agency said.

Bitqyck consented to pay $8,375,617. Bise and Menendez consented to each pay $890,254 and $850,022, respectively. 

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Michelle Price, Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43pU.S. Second-Quarter Growth Propped Up by Consumer Spending, Corporate Profits -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:31pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : New Issue of the ICSID Caseload – Statistics (Special Focus – South and East Asia and Pacific Region)
PU
04:29pIndustrials up After GDP Data, Chinese Trade Official Comments -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:25pNEXT Raises over $3,200 in Less than One Hour for Girls Inc. of Chicago
SE
04:24pDell beats revenue estimates
RE
04:23pEnergy Up as Hurricane Dorian Gathers Force -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pSEC fines Texas-based firm for offering illegal tokens, unregistered exchange
RE
04:21pTHOMAS R CARPER : Carper Slams EPA Proposal to Weaken Methane Emission Standards
PU
04:21pSQUIRE MINING : Agrees to Purchase Companies with Cloud Computing Assets Totaling Approx. 2,982 Petahash to Become One of the World's Largest Public Blockchain Computing Companies
AQ
04:16pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Statement on EPA's Proposed Methane Rule Update
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5Wall Street rallies after China trade comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group