Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC mulls consultation on easing quarterly reporting rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 08:27pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a notice that it will consider seeking public comment on ways to ease the quarterly reporting burden on publicly listed companies.

The notice, published late on Tuesday, comes two months after President Donald Trump asked the regulator to consider stepping back quarterly disclosures, saying on Twitter he had heard from business leaders it would "allow greater flexibility & save money."

The SEC said in a public notice that the Division of Corporation Finance was considering "recommending that the commission seek public comment on ways to ease companies' compliance burdens while maintaining appropriate levels of disclosure and investor protection."

"This subject is something the staff has been considering, even before the President tweeted about it," a SEC spokeswoman said in a statement.

However, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, a Trump appointee, last week told an audience in Washington that the regulator was in no rush to change quarterly reporting requirements for large publicly-traded companies.

"I don’t think quarterly reporting is going to change for our top names anytime soon," said Clayton. But he said the SEC could study the disclosure requirements for smaller firms.

A move to semiannual reporting would mark a significant shift from decades of quarterly reporting by American companies, and put the United States in line with European Union and United Kingdom rules.

Less frequent reporting could result in lower costs for companies and remove short-term demands and expectations, according to some analysts. But others insist the quarterly system provides critical information to investors and reduces volatility in markets.

The notice does not commit the SEC to a policy change and any move to reduce disclosure would likely be hotly debated and may take months, if not years, to come to fruition.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by G Crosse and Nick Zieminski)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pFed downplays policy headaches from drop in bank reserves
RE
03:28pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Back Into Negative Territory After Fed Minutes
DJ
03:25pStocks wobble as Wall Street cuts losses; oil off after U.S. data
RE
03:23pU.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
RE
03:23pFacebook shareholders back proposal to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
RE
03:22pU.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
RE
03:18pU.S. crude slumps below $70/bbl after large stock build
RE
03:17pU.S. crude slumps below $70 a barrel after large stock build
RE
03:17pU.S. crude slumps below $70/bbl after large stock build
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.