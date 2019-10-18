SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sources

The SEC probe involves potential violations of securities laws covering disclosures, internal financial controls and public reporting by the Midland, Texas, company, one of the people said.

ProPetro in August disclosed that a board committee was reviewing its financial controls, related-party transactions and executive expense reimbursements. The company earlier revised a statement on capital equipment purchases to show it had agreed to buy more equipment than earlier disclosed.

A spokesman for the company had no immediate comment. The company provides equipment and services to pump chemicals, water and sand into the ground to release trapped shale oil and gas.

Shares of ProPetro fell by as much as 7% and were trading at $8.01 after Reuters disclosed the investigation.

