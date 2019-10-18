Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

(Reuters) - Oilfield services supplier ProPetro Holding Corp is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its financial disclosures, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The SEC probe involves potential violations of securities laws covering disclosures, internal financial controls and public reporting by the Midland, Texas, company, one of the people said.

ProPetro in August disclosed that a board committee was reviewing its financial controls, related-party transactions and executive expense reimbursements. The company earlier revised a statement on capital equipment purchases to show it had agreed to buy more equipment than earlier disclosed.

A spokesman for the company had no immediate comment. The company provides equipment and services to pump chemicals, water and sand into the ground to release trapped shale oil and gas.

Shares of ProPetro fell by as much as 7% and were trading at $8.01 after Reuters disclosed the investigation.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Liz Hampton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.88% 1.28 End-of-day quote.-14.67%
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. -7.67% 7.95 Delayed Quote.-30.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pDollar weak as Brexit deal boosts euro, sterling
RE
03:18pSEC PROBES OILFIELD FIRM PROPETRO OVER ACCOUNTING, DISCLOSURES : sources
RE
03:18pKuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
03:16pBoeing 2016 internal messages suggest employees may have misled FAA on 737 MAX - sources
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pJON TESTER : Tester Demands Regulators Allow Hemp Producers to Bank Locally, Slams Agency for Disregarding Federal Law
PU
03:08p'Almost existential' trade worries dominating IMF meetings - BoE's Carney
RE
03:03pGeneral Motors strike to slash U.S. October payrolls - JPMorgan
RE
03:01pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : FDIC and Federal Reserve request information on use and impact of CAMELS ratings
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group