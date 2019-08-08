Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday proposed changing the rules governing how publicly-traded companies disclose business, legal, and risk factors in regulatory filings in a bid to ease their compliance burden.

The proposal aims to improve readability of disclosures companies provide investors in regulatory filings while discouraging companies from including repetitive or non-material information, the SEC said.

The proposed changes to so-called Regulation S-K are subject to a 60-day public comment period. They are part of a broader effort by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to modernize and in places ease the agency's regulatory regime for listed companies.

"The world economy and our markets have changed dramatically in the more than 30 years since the adoption of our rules for business disclosures by public companies," Clayton said in a statement. "Today’s proposal reflects these significant changes."

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by David Gregorio and Nate Raymond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : EU Beef Agreement Offers Opportunity
PU
05:54pTesla hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
RE
05:47pSEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance
RE
05:41pUK delays public spending review to focus on Brexit
RE
05:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as China Signals a More Stable Yuan
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pUtilities Up as Sector Gains Upward Momentum -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pCommunications Services up Amid Strong Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pS&P 500 posts biggest daily gain in two months as rebound continues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group