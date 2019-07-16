Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEC reaches $60 million settlements involving ex-American Realty executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 09:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two former executives at American Realty Capital Properties Inc, including the onetime billionaire who built it, have reached more than $60 million in settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of charges they wrongfully extracted millions of dollars from the real estate investment trust.

The SEC said on Tuesday that AR Capital LLC, its majority owner Nicholas Schorsch, and its former chief financial officer Brian Block agreed to be collectively liable for more than $39 million of disgorgement and interest.

It also fined AR Capital $14 million, Schorsch $7 million and Block $750,000.

American Realty is now called Vereit Inc and under new management, following a 2014 accounting scandal.

The SEC said the defendants improperly inflated incentive fee calculations on two mergers, enabling them to obtain an extra 2.92 million American Realty operating partnership units as part of their pay.

It also said the defendants approved misleading asset purchase and sale agreements that enabled AR Capital to collect $7.27 million of "unsupported charges" related to the mergers.

The SEC accused Schorsch, who was American Realty's chief executive, of negligence, and Block of fraud over conduct from late 2012 to January 2014.

None of the defendants admitted or denied wrongdoing.

"Mr. Schorsch is very pleased to have resolved this matter," said Lorin Reisner, his lawyer.

A spokesman for AR Capital said the New York-based company was pleased to settle, and will continue to focus on "creating value for the shareholders of the REITs that we manage."

Block's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"REIT managers and their professionals have an obligation to tell the truth when making disclosures to shareholders about their compensation," Marc Berger, director of the SEC's New York office, said in a statement.

"AR Capital and its partners Schorsch and Block failed to do so and benefitted themselves greatly at the expense of shareholders," he added.

Block has been appealing his 2017 jury conviction and 18-month prison sentence for inflating American Realty's financial statements.

Schorsch, who was not criminally charged, was a pioneer in so-called nontraded REITs, which are considered less liquid than traditional REITs but can throw off higher dividends.

Forbes magazine said in December 2014 it no longer considered Schorsch a billionaire after American Realty's accounting problems surfaced, and the value of AR Capital fell.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Grant McCool)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data
RE
10:20pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : HMAS Benalla first Freedom of Entry in 15 years
PU
10:14pPhilippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data (July 16)
RE
10:05pTENCENT-BACKED LIVE-STREAMING FIRM DOUYU PRICES U.S. IPO AT LOW END OF RANGE : sources
RE
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : More households renting as home ownership falls (Media Release)
PU
09:46pU.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing
RE
09:45pU.S. Justice Department asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
09:44pSEC reaches $60 million settlements involving ex-American Realty executives
RE
09:44pBitcoin tumbles as U.S. senators grill Facebook on crypto plans
RE
09:29pSingapore exports drop most in six years as electronics slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. to Withhold F-35 Fighters From Turkey, Trump Says -- 2nd ..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust trave..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Trump calls for inquiry into Google's work with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About