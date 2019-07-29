SECU Branches Serving as Collection Sites for Governor Cooper's School Supply Drive

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Office to help teachers and students throughout the state get the school supplies they need for the upcoming year. Serving as collection sites, SECU’s statewide network of 267 branches are ready to accept donations for Governor Cooper’s 3rd Annual School Supply Drive, which officially kicked off today and runs through August 16th.

“North Carolina’s public school system employees are a core membership base of SECU and we are happy to assist in the effort to collect additional supplies needed to prepare students for a successful future,” said Mike Lord, President and CEO of State Employees’ Credit Union. “Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive is a great opportunity to get involved and support students and their families, teachers and schools. This project demonstrates the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People’ and we hope this year’s event will have an even greater impact in closing the gap of needed classroom supplies.”

Governor Cooper is encouraging North Carolina residents to donate these essential items: paper (all types), pens and pencils, USB flash drives, dry erase markers, copy paper, folders, tissues, and sanitizing wipes. The collected supplies will be distributed to schools by local Communities in Schools affiliates or the Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service in the county where they are donated. Monetary donations will also be accepted and used to purchase supplies for schools which have a unique need, such as those still feeling the effects of past hurricanes and devastation from resulting flooding.

“The next time you’re at the store, consider adding a few extra school supplies to your cart to donate,” said Governor Cooper. “The right supplies are vital to a successful school year for students and teachers. Many teachers are already working extra jobs to make ends meet and should not have to dip into their own pockets to pay for school supplies.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $164 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

