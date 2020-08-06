Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SECU Foundation Helps Bring New Veterans Facility to Butner with $1 Million Grant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opening of the new SECU Veterans Residence on Saturday brought a long-term vision to reality for Veterans Life Center (VLC) and great hope for at-risk veterans in North Carolina.  A Ribbon Cutting event held at the Butner facility drew supporters and officials from VLC, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), and the SECU Foundation.  The significance of the project, the first facility of its kind in North Carolina, also drew several dignitaries to the event, including U.S. Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Robert Copeland, NC Secretary of Commerce, and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie.  The member-funded SECU Foundation provided a $1 million capital grant to complete fundraising efforts for the construction of the SECU Veterans Residence.

“On behalf of all Credit Union members who fund the SECU Foundation, I would like to thank our veterans and active military personnel for their service and commitment to our country,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair.  “This project is a dream come true for the Veterans Life Center and ultimately the underserved male and female veterans in our state who will benefit from the programs and resources they need to successfully transition back into their communities.  We are proud to stand in support of these American heroes through the Foundation grant for the SECU Veterans Residence.”

Veterans Life Center provides a residential program offering physical, mental, and spiritual therapy necessary to help veterans in need reintegrate into civilian life with success and avoid crises such as homelessness, incarceration, suicide, and premature death.  Veterans participating in the program will be housed at the 100-bed SECU Veterans Residence and have access to supportive services for a period of 90 days to 2 years depending on individual needs.  The facility will serve veterans in all 100 counties and provides close access to VA facilities in Durham, Salisbury, and Fayetteville.

SECU President and CEO Mike Lord and SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell presented the ceremonial grant check to VLC officials.  Mr. Lord noted, “This project truly embodies the ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy of both State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation.  The veterans of our state have given so much for all of us and we are happy to give back to them through this SECU Foundation initiative that will bring tremendous support and assistance.  We wish them great success!”

“The support we at the Veterans Life Center have received from the SECU Foundation is a game-changer for our project.  Because of the Foundation’s generosity, our ability to provide services to at-risk 21st Century American veterans is now assured,” said John Turner, Veterans Life Center Founder and Senior Advisor.  “In addition to clean rooms and nutritious meals, we will be able to see that they receive the therapy, counseling, life skills and vocational training they need to find a constructive and personally-satisfying role in civil society.  All that will be coordinated in the SECU Veterans Residence.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves 2.5 million members through 270 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.  Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube.  The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.  Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of nearly $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.  In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5907b20b-a309-441f-b66c-3c005f8175b8

SECU Foundation Helps Bring New Veterans Facility to Butner with $1 Million Grant

L to R: Retired Brigadier General Thomas Gorry-VLC Executive Director, Jama Campbell-SECU Foundation Executive Director, and John Turner-VLC Founder & Senior Advisor holding ceremonial check during presentation by Mike Lord, SECU President & CEO.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pSER Capital Partners Closes & Commits Fund to Battery Storage Assets Across New York City
BU
03:01pHEALTH SCIENCES ACQUISITIONS CORPORATION 2 : Announces Closing of Upsized $160 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option
PR
03:01pINVO BIOSCIENCE : to Present at the August 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference
PR
03:01pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Insperity, Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – NSP
GL
03:01pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Athleisure Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Growing Prominence of Online Shopping to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pFord Fund and 1863 Ventures Announce Next HI-HERImpact Pitch Competition
BU
03:01pEndeavour Silver Files PFS Technical Report for the Terronera Project
GL
03:01pINSEEGO CORP. : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BU
03:01pEURO RESSOURCES S A : reports earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020
GL
03:00pCLEARWAY ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and the Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group