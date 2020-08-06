SECU Foundation Helps Bring New Veterans Facility to Butner with $1 Million Grant

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opening of the new SECU Veterans Residence on Saturday brought a long-term vision to reality for Veterans Life Center (VLC) and great hope for at-risk veterans in North Carolina. A Ribbon Cutting event held at the Butner facility drew supporters and officials from VLC, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), and the SECU Foundation. The significance of the project, the first facility of its kind in North Carolina, also drew several dignitaries to the event, including U.S. Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Robert Copeland, NC Secretary of Commerce, and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. The member-funded SECU Foundation provided a $1 million capital grant to complete fundraising efforts for the construction of the SECU Veterans Residence.



“On behalf of all Credit Union members who fund the SECU Foundation, I would like to thank our veterans and active military personnel for their service and commitment to our country,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “This project is a dream come true for the Veterans Life Center and ultimately the underserved male and female veterans in our state who will benefit from the programs and resources they need to successfully transition back into their communities. We are proud to stand in support of these American heroes through the Foundation grant for the SECU Veterans Residence.”

Veterans Life Center provides a residential program offering physical, mental, and spiritual therapy necessary to help veterans in need reintegrate into civilian life with success and avoid crises such as homelessness, incarceration, suicide, and premature death. Veterans participating in the program will be housed at the 100-bed SECU Veterans Residence and have access to supportive services for a period of 90 days to 2 years depending on individual needs. The facility will serve veterans in all 100 counties and provides close access to VA facilities in Durham, Salisbury, and Fayetteville.

SECU President and CEO Mike Lord and SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell presented the ceremonial grant check to VLC officials. Mr. Lord noted, “This project truly embodies the ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy of both State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation. The veterans of our state have given so much for all of us and we are happy to give back to them through this SECU Foundation initiative that will bring tremendous support and assistance. We wish them great success!”

“The support we at the Veterans Life Center have received from the SECU Foundation is a game-changer for our project. Because of the Foundation’s generosity, our ability to provide services to at-risk 21st Century American veterans is now assured,” said John Turner, Veterans Life Center Founder and Senior Advisor. “In addition to clean rooms and nutritious meals, we will be able to see that they receive the therapy, counseling, life skills and vocational training they need to find a constructive and personally-satisfying role in civil society. All that will be coordinated in the SECU Veterans Residence.”

