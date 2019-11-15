Log in
SECU Foundation Helps Fund Transformation Village to Benefit Homeless Women and Children

11/15/2019 | 05:15pm EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has announced its support for a Buncombe County initiative to help tackle the issue of homelessness for women and children. A $1.5 million challenge grant from the member-funded SECU Foundation to Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) will assist the non-profit with raising the remaining capital needed to complete Phase I construction of ABCCM’s Transformation Village, a 90-bed transitional housing facility and community center. A special event was held in Asheville on Thursday, with SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson delivering the announcement and presenting ABCCM officials with a ceremonial grant check. The Foundation’s grant will go directly toward finishing the community center wing, which is estimated to serve 240 women and children in the region annually.

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry provides services to address poverty, homelessness, and access to healthcare for the underserved population of Western North Carolina. Transformation Village is ABCCM’s vision of taking every single woman, mother with children and intact family off the street or out of a car. The non-profit’s current shelter facility has been at full capacity since 2014 and has a waiting list of more than 300 individuals. Phase I of Transformation Village will provide an extensive system of support for residents, including counseling and life skills training, and on-site nutrition and healthcare services through the community center.

“We are honored to be part of helping Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry expand their services and further their vision,” said Mr. Brinson. “With the support of the Foundation’s challenge grant and many other donors and partners, ABCCM will have the capacity to build upon the successful programs already in place and provide a greater number of women and children with safe, transitional housing and supportive services to help move them into stability.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and 300 member churches with over 7,000 volunteers, we are honored to have this incredible support by the SECU Foundation,” said Reverend Scott Rogers, ABCCM Executive Director. “ABCCM’s Transformation Village will be a regional resource and model of care for the many different facets facing homeless women, female Veterans, and moms with children. So many of these women have lost their biological family only to find congregations and volunteers willing to be family to them by providing a safe and nurturing place – Transformation Village is honored to serve such amazing women.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org


© GlobeNewswire 2019
