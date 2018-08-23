SECU Foundation Provides Capacity Building Grant to Benefit Children in Alleghany County

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A non-profit in northwestern North Carolina – Alleghany Partnership for Children (APFC) – recently received support from the SECU Foundation for a project to benefit children and families in Alleghany County. Assistance from the Foundation came in the form of a $40,000 Capacity Building grant to help the organization assess its strengths, strategize, and develop a financial plan that will bring them closer to achieving their vision of building a new Children’s Advocacy and Resource Center in Sparta. An event was held on Wednesday at State Employees’ Credit Union’s (SECU’s) Sparta branch, where SECU Foundation Board member Alice Garland presented the ceremonial check to Alleghany Partnership for Children.



Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director (front row, left) and Alice Garland, SECU Foundation Board member (front row, right) present ceremonial check to Kathy Bobbitt, Executive Director of Alleghany Partnership for Children (front row, center) among project supporters.









“This Capacity Building grant represents SECU members’ commitment and support for your organization’s mission of a center in this county,” remarked Ms. Garland. “With over 23 years of experience in providing programs dedicated to the well-being of young children, APFC has clearly identified the critical need for more resources and physical space to address cases of suspected child abuse in the area. We hope that the Foundation’s grant will help you move forward and challenge others to help make the Resource Center a reality.”

Alleghany Partnership for Children currently provides services for children and families who are victims of physical and sexual abuse. A future center will enable the non-profit to offer forensic examination and interview rooms, alleviating the need to refer clients to facilities over an hour away.

“All those who work here have a great love for the children and families of our county, and our hope and desire is to help them,” said Kathy Bobbitt, Executive Director of Alleghany Partnership for Children. “A quote by Mother Teresa has always been one of my favorites and is very relevant to our vision, ‘We can do no great things, only small things with great love.’ So we are going to do small things and believe that they will lead to great things for our community. We are extremely grateful to SECU members for supporting our mission and vision of building a new facility.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 263 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $154 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

