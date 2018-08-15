RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) welcomed 33 incoming university freshmen to a Scholars’ Day event held in downtown Raleigh. The participants, all 2018 SECU Foundation “People Helping People®” scholarship recipients, took part in a day of personal and professional development, which included networking, community outreach projects, and personal finance and wellness sessions. Executives and staff of SECU and SECU Foundation welcomed attendees, including SECU President and CEO Mike Lord and SECU Foundation Board Chair Cynthia Jolly.



SECU Hosts Scholars’ Day for SECU Foundation Scholarship Recipients





Ms. Jolly opened the day’s events by telling attendees, “As SECU Foundation Scholars, you have proven leadership experience, integrity and excellence of character, are community driven, and share SECU Foundation’s strong commitment and philosophy of helping others. The members of State Employees’ Credit Union are happy to extend support to you as you work towards graduation. As future leaders of our state, you can make a tremendous difference in the lives of others!”

Following the personal finance and wellness breakout sessions, Mr. Lord joined the scholars and offered a few words of encouragement, saying, “Find something that you really are passionate about and invest your time in it. It doesn’t matter what it is, if it’s something you really want to do and it’s something you enjoy, it will make all the difference in the world.”

Each of the SECU Foundation “People Helping People” scholarship recipients will be attending one of the 16 constituent campuses of the University of North Carolina System. Participant Shaniece Thorpe is preparing to attend North Carolina A&T State University and was excited for the scholarship and the opportunity to take advantage of SECU Scholars’ Day.

“When I found out I was receiving the scholarship, I was excited and relieved,” said Thorpe. “The financial aspect of paying for college is overwhelming and this lowered my financial burden and allowed me to go to the school of my dreams. SECU Scholars’ Day has given us an opportunity to network, meet new people, form relationships, and see peers my age who are doing great things.”

When asked about some of the big takeaways from the day, Thorpe replied, “The Reality of Money exercise showed me just how crucial money management is for college students in preparing for life after school. Also, the community service project – helping with the school supply drive, opened my eyes to how grateful I am to have the things I need for school. Not everyone is as blessed as I am and they need the community’s support. I always like helping others and can just see the smiles that will be on the kids’ faces when they get their new supplies.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 263 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $130 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development Office: 919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b00ba0e2-8dac-427d-9193-ddac01c4b599