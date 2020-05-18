SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST GSX TECHEDU; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

BOSTON, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that a securities fraud class action has been filed against GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



GSX is a Chinese technology-driven education company, providing online K-12 after school tutoring services in China. The lawsuit alleges that on February 25, 2020, Grizzly Research LLC published a report highlighting multiple alleged issues with GSX’s business and financial operations, including that GSX “has been drastically overstating its profitability in its US public filings, especially for 2018,” and that “many of GSX’s reported students do not actually exists.” After this report was released, the price of GSX’s ADS fell $1.33 per share.

Then on April 14, 2020, analyst Citron Research published a scathing report, calling GSX “The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011.” It reported that “[u]p to 70% of revenues are fabricated and the Chinese media agrees,” and that GSX “is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation.” On this news, GSX’s ADS fell to a close of just $31.20 per share.

