Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEDS Announces Winner of Astranis SEDS SAT-2 Competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Virginia Tech’s ContentCube Takes Home Top Prize

Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS), the largest student-run space and science advocacy organization in the world, announced that Virginia Tech’s inspireFly team is the winner of the Astranis SEDS SAT-2 competition. Astranis, a manufacturer and operator of small geostationary satellites, contributed to the cost of the launch, while competition co-sponsor Nanoracks, a leading provider of commercial access to space, will launch and deploy the winning CubeSat on the International Space Station in the next two to three years.

Open to U.S. SEDS chapters, the competition tasked teams with submitting a design for a novel 1U CubeSat. The competition kicked off at SpaceVision in November 2018, where interested teams had the opportunity to attend an Astranis/Nanoracks workshop on designing, building, and integrating a CubeSat for low Earth orbit.

Thirteen chapters from across the country entered the competition and submitted proposals. The judging panel included members of the SEDS-USA Board of Advisors and Directors, as well as employees from Astranis and Nanoracks. Proposals were judged on their technical merits, the non-technical capabilities of the team to develop and support the design, the professionalism of proposal, the novelty of the proposed CubeSat mission, and the demographic makeup of the design team and their mentors.

Virginia Tech’s team was selected as the winner for its ContentCube project, a selfie-stick for space that will take pictures of an external LCD screen--featuring publicly-submitted photos--with Earth in the background.

“The current space industry fits in a distinct niche in society; however, we felt that the industry could see exponential growth if there was personalized space access for the general public,” said Benjamin Strickler, inspireFly’s project manager and Aerospace Engineering student at Virginia Tech. “After sifting through a collection of ideas, we saw an opportunity to appeal to younger generations through our selfie-style project while also testing a new technology in the space environment.”

Virginia Tech’s proposal was hailed by the judging panel for the novelty of its concept and its technical approach of testing LCD screens in space. “We liked that Virginia Tech's proposal was fun and practical,” said Marc Dahlberg, GNC engineer at Astranis and part of the final round judging panel. “It is more than just a slight variation on existing technologies and experiments. It really has the potential to reach a larger group of people than a normal satellite mission.”

The runners-up were the team from Rice University and the joint team from MIT, Tufts, and Northeastern.

Virginia Tech presented its work at SpaceVision, SEDS’ annual conference, in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, November 9. The team’s ContentCube will be launched to the International Space Station via Nanoracks.

For more information about the competition, click here.

About SEDS:

Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS) is a 501(c)3 non-profit that empowers young people to participate and make an impact in space exploration. SEDS helps students develop their technical and leadership skills by providing opportunities to manage and participate in national projects as well as to attend conferences, publish their works, and develop their professional network, in order to help students become more effective in their present and future careers in industry, academia, government, and education.

About Astranis:

Four billion people still have no internet access. Astranis is here to change that. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Astranis is a team of 80+ world-class engineers working together to build the next generation of internet satellites. Their first commercial satellite will triple the satellite internet bandwidth of Alaska in 2021. http://www.astranis.com/

About Nanoracks:

Nanoracks LLC, an XO Markets company, is the world’s first commercial space station company with an existing customer base. Nanoracks believes commercial space utilization will enable innovation through in-space manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, fiber optics – and more, allow for transformational Earth observation, and make space a key player in finding the solution to Earth’s problems.

Today, the company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more – in over 30 nations worldwide. Since 2009, Texas-based Nanoracks has truly created new markets and ushered in a new era of in-space-services, dedicated to making space just another place to do business.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pINTIVA HEALTH : Announces New General Counsel
PR
02:31pLUNG CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION : Announces 2019 Scientific Research Grant Program Awards
PR
02:31pMentor Capital Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 10-Q
BU
02:30pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Share buyback 12-11-2019
PU
02:30pCrawford United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
02:30pHoliday Inn Club Vacations® Adds Exciting Ski Destination With Acquisition of The Ridge Resorts
GL
02:29pUNITED BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
02:26pCYNERGISTEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:26pStanford School of Medicine's Carla Pugh to Keynote Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum
BU
02:25pAMERICAN SOFTWARE : Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group