SEE CVET SDC GRUB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11/27/2019 | 10:01am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019 Class Period: November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018
Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019 Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com