SEE UNIT MGNX UBER: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
0
11/08/2019 | 04:21pm GMT
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019 Class Period: November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019 Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber’s registration statement issued in connection with Uber’s May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com