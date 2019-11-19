Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEED AWARD Moves Matricelf One Step Closer to Creating World's First 3D Printed Human Heart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:19am EST

When the creative minds that drive Israeli biotechnology company Matricelf started telling people about their plan to create the world’s first 3D printed human heart the common response was that they were talking about the stuff of dreams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005981/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

But Matricelf’s vision has now moved one step closer to reality following the announcement that the company has been handed the first SEED AWARD – “the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technology and daily life” - and the RMB1 million (US$143,000) that goes with it.

“It is a huge challenge to take an idea from the academic world to the real world,” said Matricelf CEO, Asaf Toker. “It’s very expensive. So this will help us a lot to continue our journey. As it said it is a ‘seed’ award and it will help bring our ideas to life. Winning here will have a huge impact on us.”

The Matricelf team first emerged out of Tel Aviv University eight years ago, and has since picked up more than US$12 million in research grants as it has explored the world of the autologous matrix and the cell implants now being used to enhance natural healing.

The company itself was established in April 2019 and made headlines earlier this year when it printed the first ever 3D human heart, part of its continued efforts to explore the potential of printed organs and tissues. As well as heart issues – such as myocardial scarring and age-related macular degeneration - the company has fixed its focus on using the technology they are exploring in treating acute spinal cord injuries, and Parkinson’s disease.

“We still have a long way to go before we can implement it in humans, maybe 10 years, but we have started, and this award helps us, and that is the most important thing. For the work we are doing with spin cord injuries we think we can start within a few years. If that works, people will be able to work again. If we bring this all together we feel will we will have made our mark in this world.”

The brainchild of Chinese real estate giants the Seedland Group, the SEED AWARD has been designed “to reward, encourage and inspire those who have passion for life and innovative ideas, and are willing to apply the power of creativity to creative a better life.”

Initially, organizers weren’t sure exactly how many applications they would get. In the end, around 1,300 flooded in from all over the world.

After regional qualifying, the competition came down to a final session staged on a dazzling stage in the southern Chinese metropolis and tech hub of Shenzhen on November 13.

“We have been looking for partners in the medical world and we are looking for investors and exciting things are happening in China,” said Toker. “This is a great place for all of us to start. We were actually doing a road show looking for investors when we heard about the SEED AWARD and immediately wanted to be part of it. Everything about it is amazing. It’s a great opportunity for exposure too.”

One of the many unique aspects of the SEED AWARD is its format, with creators given five minutes on stage to “sell” their idea, and with a clock running down behind them on a big screen. Then they face a Q&A session from a panel of experts which in Shenzhen was led by George Fitzgerald Smoot, a Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics, and included Joseph Sifakis (Turning Award Laureate), Mina Teicher (Israel’s former chief scientist), Yin Shouyi (vice-director of Tsinghua University’s Institute of Microelectronics), and Peter J. Bentley (Honorary Professor at the Department of Computer Science at UCL).

Sana Health was among the recipients of the SEED AWARD’s Talent prizes, which also showcased a rich diversity of talent and potential. Sana Health is working on the world’s first pain and sleep management mask, while fellow Talent winner Nobarriers.ai is exploring how EMG signals and AI can change the way human being react. The third Talent prize went to Ampaire which is working to develop options in the field of electric aircraft.

“Between us here, to see the spark in people’s eyes, we hope we can improve the life of millions,” said Toker.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aOil slips as concerns over U.S.-China trade talks drag on
RE
03:06aSAFARICOM : Harmonises Internet Prices for Businesses
AQ
03:05aPREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Launch of subscription for 7.5% convertible bond to finance growth
EQ
03:03aDelaware lance officiellement la première édition du DEL20 en France
GL
03:03aDelaware lance officiellement la première édition du DEL20 en France
GL
03:03aSTRIIM : Announces Incremental Data Capture From Google Cloud Spanner; Enhanced Delivery to Google Cloud Pub/Sub
BU
03:02aBrazil supermarket chain GPA teams with local brewer to sell in-house craft beer
RE
03:02aHELIOGEN : Achieves Breakthrough Temperatures From Concentrated Sunlight for Industrial Processes, With Momentum Toward Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Creation
BU
03:02aEMMES Realty Services Signs Lease with Industry Pioneer NextGen Leads
BU
03:02aSan Diego Supercomputer Center Supersizes Advanced Storage with Qumulo for its Data-Intensive Infrastructure
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group