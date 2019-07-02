SEEL, LLC : Successfully Completes SOC 2SM Examination for the SEEL Digital Platform (SDP)

SEEL, LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) is proud to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2sm examination. The exam and report assure existing and potential customers of the effectiveness of security, availability, processing integrity, and privacy controls at SEEL.

SEEL, LLC completed this examination in June 2019 as part of its commitment to providing the highest quality service for clients across the energy efficiency industry.

“We are pleased that our SOC 2sm report demonstrates our dedication to security,” said Louis E. James, CEO at SEEL, LLC. “We want to make sure our clients are completely confident with the security behind the information and resources we provide them.”

SEEL, LLC is one of the largest minority-owned, disabled veteran-owned energy efficiency program management firms in the nation. The company provides services in the energy waste reduction space, including direct installation of energy saving products, consultation and education on energy saving measures, and appliance recycling. Founded in 2009 by Louis E. James, SEEL has served more than a half million households, multifamily dwellings and small businesses on behalf of its utility customers. With offices in seven states, SEEL is a market leader in engaging hard-to-reach and income-qualified customers.

A SOC 2sm report is available upon request. Please contact Cathy Nedd, Marketing, SEEL, LLC, for additional information.

