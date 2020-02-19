SEG Share Economy : REQUEST TO REVIEW DECISION OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE ON RULE 13.24

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUIYIN HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

匯 銀 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1178)

REQUEST TO REVIEW DECISION

OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE ON RULE 13.24

Reference is made to the announcement of Huiyin Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 17 February 2020 (the ''Announcement'') relating to the decision of the Stock Exchange that the Company failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations under Rule 13.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') to warrant the continued listing of its shares and that trading in the Company's shares shall be suspended under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules (the ''Decision''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders that, on 19 February 2020, the Company submitted a written request to refer the Decision to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange pursuant to Rule 2B.06(1) of the Listing Rules for a review by the Listing Committee (the ''Review''). Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules as regards any updates on the Review.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the outcome of the Review is uncertain. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and obtain appropriate professional advice if they have any queries about the implication of the Decision.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Kam Kit, Mr. Liu Jianping and Ms. Christina Chan as executive Directors; Ms. Shi Yanxin as non- executive Director; and Ms. Wong Chi Yan, Mr. Yang Yuchuan and Ms. Lu Zhuo as independent non-executive Directors.