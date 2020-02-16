SEG Share Economy : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUIYIN HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

匯 銀 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1178)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Huiyin Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:06 a.m. on Monday, 17 February 2020 pending the release of an announcement relating to inside information of the Company.

By order of the board of directors

Huiyin Holdings Group Limited

Kam Kit

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Kam Kit, Mr. Liu Jianping and Ms. Christina Chan as executive directors; Ms. Shi Yanxin as non-executive director; and Ms. Wong Chi Yan, Mr. Yang Yuchuan and Ms. Lu Zhuo as independent non-executive directors.