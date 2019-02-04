SEGRASM Names Greg Guerra President and Chief Operating Officer

After rebranding Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications as SEGRASM
last month, today Segra announced Greg Guerra will serve as the
company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Guerra’s impressive
track record of success includes his time in various roles over the past
twenty years with companies such as AT&T, Comcast. He previously served
as Executive Vice President Business Development and most recently as
Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Communications.
“Greg has that rare set of leadership skills that combine strategic
vision, operational expertise and a competitive commercial drive. He is
a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results for our
employees and customers. He is uniquely qualified to drive Segra’s
strategic initiatives and customer experience with excellence,” Segra
CEO Tim Biltz said. “I, and the Board of Directors, have tremendous
confidence in Greg’s ability to drive market differentiating innovation
with industry leading operational practices that extend our market
leadership all while exemplifying the Segra culture and brand,” he added.
A graduate of Seton Hall University (MBA, International Finance) and
Villanova University (BEE, Electrical Engineering), Guerra has been
leading technology companies and fast paced, growth-oriented businesses
for more than two decades. He is both the founder and visionary behind
an Internet-based automation business and owner of a patent in this
area, and is experienced in leading start-ups and established companies
focusing on strategic planning, business development, finance and
product development.
“I’m honored to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to
lead Segra as we continue to grow and transform our company and our new
brand,” said Guerra. “As we begin this new chapter in our story as
Segra, I am excited to be working with such a great team built upon a
culture focused on winning, and I look forward to driving our
go-to-market strategies and collectively delivering upon our commitment
to provide a world-class customer experience,” he added.
In his new role Guerra will lead the integration of Segra’s data center
products and services into Segra’s broader product suite for its
enterprise customers. He will also continue to support the company’s
product management, business development, network planning and
operations, engineering, and service delivery efforts across its
expanding Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern footprint.
In April 2018, EQT Partners completed the purchase of a majority stake
in Spirit Communications and announced it would combine the Spirit
assets with Lumos. Since that time, the two companies have integrated
operations, expanded their fiber-optic network, expanded its product and
services and made further investments in existing and new markets across
nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Notable new markets
include Raleigh, Greensboro, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Customers will begin to see the Segra logo on company vehicles,
buildings, and other materials over the next few months. Customer
service, rates and network coverage will not change as a result of this
re-branding process. “While our name and look will change, our guiding
principles of doing business – most importantly putting the customer
first – will remain the same. We are excited to have Greg leading the
Segra team in its efforts to deliver on this and other efforts,” said
Biltz.
About Segra
Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the
U.S. Representing a successful merger of Lumos Networks and Spirit
Communications, the company now has the most advanced fiber
infrastructure network of more than 21,000 miles that connects more than
9,000 on-net locations and 44 data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic
and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber,
advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud
solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability.
Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, healthcare
organizations, defense, education and small businesses. For more
information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care,
visit segra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005701/en/