SEGRASM Names Greg Guerra President and Chief Operating Officer

Guerra to Lead Segra’s Strategic Initiatives and Go-To-Market Strategies

After rebranding Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications as SEGRASM last month, today Segra announced Greg Guerra will serve as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Guerra’s impressive track record of success includes his time in various roles over the past twenty years with companies such as AT&T, Comcast. He previously served as Executive Vice President Business Development and most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Communications.

“Greg has that rare set of leadership skills that combine strategic vision, operational expertise and a competitive commercial drive. He is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results for our employees and customers. He is uniquely qualified to drive Segra’s strategic initiatives and customer experience with excellence,” Segra CEO Tim Biltz said. “I, and the Board of Directors, have tremendous confidence in Greg’s ability to drive market differentiating innovation with industry leading operational practices that extend our market leadership all while exemplifying the Segra culture and brand,” he added.

A graduate of Seton Hall University (MBA, International Finance) and Villanova University (BEE, Electrical Engineering), Guerra has been leading technology companies and fast paced, growth-oriented businesses for more than two decades. He is both the founder and visionary behind an Internet-based automation business and owner of a patent in this area, and is experienced in leading start-ups and established companies focusing on strategic planning, business development, finance and product development.

“I’m honored to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to lead Segra as we continue to grow and transform our company and our new brand,” said Guerra. “As we begin this new chapter in our story as Segra, I am excited to be working with such a great team built upon a culture focused on winning, and I look forward to driving our go-to-market strategies and collectively delivering upon our commitment to provide a world-class customer experience,” he added.

In his new role Guerra will lead the integration of Segra’s data center products and services into Segra’s broader product suite for its enterprise customers. He will also continue to support the company’s product management, business development, network planning and operations, engineering, and service delivery efforts across its expanding Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern footprint.

In April 2018, EQT Partners completed the purchase of a majority stake in Spirit Communications and announced it would combine the Spirit assets with Lumos. Since that time, the two companies have integrated operations, expanded their fiber-optic network, expanded its product and services and made further investments in existing and new markets across nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Notable new markets include Raleigh, Greensboro, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Customers will begin to see the Segra logo on company vehicles, buildings, and other materials over the next few months. Customer service, rates and network coverage will not change as a result of this re-branding process. “While our name and look will change, our guiding principles of doing business – most importantly putting the customer first – will remain the same. We are excited to have Greg leading the Segra team in its efforts to deliver on this and other efforts,” said Biltz.

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the U.S. Representing a successful merger of Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications, the company now has the most advanced fiber infrastructure network of more than 21,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and 44 data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, healthcare organizations, defense, education and small businesses. For more information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

