SEH® Board of Directors Names Next CEO

The Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) Board of Directors named David E. Ott, PE as the next SEH CEO/President. Ott joined SEH® on April 1 and officially assumes the CEO position May 1, 2019. SEH, a professional services firm owned by its employees, is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn. and comprised of more than 800 engineers, architects, planners and scientists. The company serves its clients from 31 offices located in nine states across the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming.

After a thorough succession process and national search of qualified candidates, the Board of Directors selected Ott based on his proven executive and leadership experiences with a global engineering firm of more than 70,000 employees. Ott has a long career in the engineering industry spanning more than 30 years of leading people and delivering complex projects nationally as well as internationally. Dave’s background includes serving as a senior vice president working with both public and private sectors -- government, mining, industrial, transportation and power. He has led civil and environmental projects ranging from small projects like geotechnical investigations to $100-million-plus design-build infrastructure projects. Most recently he led a global team responsible for developing new business areas and leading complex projects. He holds a M.S. in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a former Officer of the U.S. Navy. His service included the responsibilities of Officer of the Deck and Engineering Officer.

Current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Claassen has served in the role for nine years and has been employed with SEH for 40-plus years. Claassen will continue to lead SEH until May 1, 2019 at which time Ott will assume the CEO/President position and Claassen will serve as CEO-Emeritus through June 30, 2019 at which time he will retire.

“Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, we believe David Ott is the right person to continue to grow our Company. Dave’s extensive executive experience in a large consulting firm responsible for managing large complex projects coupled with his proven ability to lead teams and foster engagement makes him the right fit for SEH,” says current Chairman of the Board/CEO/President Sam Claassen. “I’m confident in Dave’s ability to engage our employees, lead our Company and ensure we provide quality service to our clients every day, every project. He will join the ranks of 800 of the best employees the industry has to offer. I’m proud to have served as the CEO for the past nine years and I know Dave is the right person at this time in our history.”

“I look forward to being a part of SEH and serving on behalf of its employee-owners,” said Dave Ott. “I’m inspired by the company’s core purpose of building a better world for all of us and I’m looking forward to our future together. SEH is a company focused on engaging its employees and providing a work environment where they can do their best every day for the clients they serve. I believe this is key to success. As I take on this new role, I serve on behalf of the employees who own SEH and am humbled and honored to be named their new CEO.”

“Dave is results-oriented and has demonstrated his ability to inspire those around him. He shared his desire to preserve SEH’s 90-year tradition of building long-lasting client relationships and delivering quality service and work. That’s why he’s right for us. I believe the Board of Directors made an excellent choice and am glad Dave accepted. I’m excited for what is ahead for this great Company,” says Claassen.

Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH ) is a multidisciplined, professional services firm made up of 800 engineers, architects, planners and scientists who provide complex solutions for our clients every day. With 31 offices across the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming, SEH focuses on improving mobility, improving infrastructure, engineering clean water and creating better places. Our core purpose is Building a Better World for All of Us®.

