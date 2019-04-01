SEH® Board of Directors Names Next CEO

The Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) Board of Directors
named David E. Ott, PE as the next SEH CEO/President. Ott joined SEH® on
April 1 and officially assumes the CEO position May 1, 2019. SEH, a
professional services firm owned by its employees, is headquartered in
St. Paul, Minn. and comprised of more than 800 engineers, architects,
planners and scientists. The company serves its clients from 31 offices
located in nine states across the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming.
David E. Ott, New SEH CEO/President (Photo: SEH)
After a thorough succession process and national search of qualified
candidates, the Board of Directors selected Ott based on his proven
executive and leadership experiences with a global engineering firm of
more than 70,000 employees. Ott has a long career in the engineering
industry spanning more than 30 years of leading people and delivering
complex projects nationally as well as internationally. Dave’s
background includes serving as a senior vice president working with both
public and private sectors -- government, mining, industrial,
transportation and power. He has led civil and environmental projects
ranging from small projects like geotechnical investigations to
$100-million-plus design-build infrastructure projects. Most recently he
led a global team responsible for developing new business areas and
leading complex projects. He holds a M.S. in Geotechnical Engineering
from the University of Tennessee and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a former Officer
of the U.S. Navy. His service included the responsibilities of Officer
of the Deck and Engineering Officer.
Current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Claassen has served in the
role for nine years and has been employed with SEH for 40-plus years.
Claassen will continue to lead SEH until May 1, 2019 at which time Ott
will assume the CEO/President position and Claassen will serve as
CEO-Emeritus through June 30, 2019 at which time he will retire.
“Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, we believe David Ott is
the right person to continue to grow our Company. Dave’s extensive
executive experience in a large consulting firm responsible for managing
large complex projects coupled with his proven ability to lead teams and
foster engagement makes him the right fit for SEH,” says current
Chairman of the Board/CEO/President Sam Claassen. “I’m confident in
Dave’s ability to engage our employees, lead our Company and ensure we
provide quality service to our clients every day, every project. He will
join the ranks of 800 of the best employees the industry has to offer.
I’m proud to have served as the CEO for the past nine years and I know
Dave is the right person at this time in our history.”
“I look forward to being a part of SEH and serving on behalf of its
employee-owners,” said Dave Ott. “I’m inspired by the company’s core
purpose of building a better world for all of us and I’m looking forward
to our future together. SEH is a company focused on engaging its
employees and providing a work environment where they can do their best
every day for the clients they serve. I believe this is key to success.
As I take on this new role, I serve on behalf of the employees who own
SEH and am humbled and honored to be named their new CEO.”
“Dave is results-oriented and has demonstrated his ability to inspire
those around him. He shared his desire to preserve SEH’s 90-year
tradition of building long-lasting client relationships and delivering
quality service and work. That’s why he’s right for us. I believe the
Board of Directors made an excellent choice and am glad Dave accepted.
I’m excited for what is ahead for this great Company,” says Claassen.
Photos of Sam Claassen and David Ott and states where licensed as a
Professional Engineer available at: www.sehinc.com/ataglance
Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH ) is a multidisciplined,
professional services firm made up of 800 engineers, architects,
planners and scientists who provide complex solutions for our clients
every day. With 31 offices across the Midwest, Colorado and Wyoming, SEH
focuses on improving mobility, improving infrastructure, engineering
clean water and creating better places. Our core purpose is Building a
Better World for All of Us®.
