SEIA Solar Energy Industries Association : Renewable Energy Groups Urge Legislative Action to Stabilize Utilities and Enhance Climate Resilience

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AND WASHINGTON, D.C. - California's wind, solar, geothermal, and bioenergy industries commend Governor Newsom and legislative leaders for introducing legislation to stabilize California's energy markets in the wake of unprecedented wildfires and climate catastrophes. Legislative action is necessary to ensure reliability, affordability, and sustained progress toward critical renewable energy and carbon reduction requirements.

The nine trade associations represent over 28 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale and distributed renewable energy, serving over one-third of California's electricity portfolio. The recently introduced AB 1054, by Assembly members Chris Holden, Chad Mayes, and Autumn Burke, is designed to both stabilize and hold accountable the state's largest utilities in the face of catastrophic climate emergencies. The bill would create a fund that provides financial stability to utilities who adhere to new safety standards and places conditions around PG&E to emerge quickly from bankruptcy while improving safety practices to avoid future wildfires. The renewable energy industry acknowledges the complex challenges that wildfire recovery, response, safety, and prevention pose to the State's decision-makers, communities, and residents.

'California's leaders are guiding utilities toward a safer and more resilient future. Our early leadership in renewable energy development coupled with AB 1054 will ensure stable ground for new investments in a safe, affordable, reliable, and renewable power grid,' said Danielle Osborn Mills, Director of the American Wind Energy Association of California.

Shannon Eddy of the Large-scale Solar Association (LSA) stated: 'This is a pivotal moment for California. We must urgently address fire prevention and reparation, ensure we have stable utilities and rates, and mitigate the climate crisis that's predicted to spur more fires. None of this is easy. We applaud the legislature and Governor Newsom for working together to find solutions to these profound challenges.'

'Our renewable projects have brought clean energy to California attracted by forward looking policies and financially stable utilities. California's energy future is dependent upon getting to a financially stable market, as AB 1054 intends', said Jan Smutny-Jones of the Independent Energy Producers.

'The legislation released by the Governor and Legislature is a comprehensive effort to ensure that California maintains its clean energy leadership in a safe, innovative, and cost-effective manner,' said Sean Gallagher, Vice-President State Affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

In order to meet California's current renewable requirement of 60% by 2030, California will need more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of new renewable resources by 2025. The financial stability of utilities is critical to progress on renewable energy development and construction.

To maintain a healthy investment climate for new clean technologies that will help the state achieve carbon neutrality, it is essential to uphold existing contracts with energy suppliers. The Governor and the CPUC have called on PG&E to honor its commitments to clean energy projects serving California ratepayers. Thus far, PG&E has honored these contracts. The clean energy industry expects them to follow through in the future.

Our associations pledge to work with the Governor's office, legislative leaders, and the California Public Utilities Commission as they work together to address this unprecedented set of challenges.