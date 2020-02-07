Log in
SEIA Solar Energy Industries Association : Solar Industry Response to Solar Tariff Midterm Review Report

02/07/2020 | 08:03pm EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. International Trade Commission today sent its mid-term review of the Section 201 solar tariffs to President Trump. The Commission's report assesses the economic impact of the Section 201 tariffs on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules.

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, urging the President and his administration to moderate solar tariffs:
'The U.S. International Trade Commission's report confirms what we've been saying all along. While the solar tariffs have resulted in some new U.S. manufacturing investments, total domestic cell and module capacity falls far short of demand. The tariffs have effectively constrained solar development in the United States.
'On behalf of more than 10,000 U.S. solar companies and 242,000 American solar workers, we are asking President Trump to give American solar companies the certainty to move forward on billions of dollars in new investment.
'Let's work together on solutions that advance American-made products and that build a stronger clean energy economy for all Americans. An added tariff burden, most certainly is not the answer.'

###

About SEIA®:

Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.

Media Contact:

Morgan Lyons, SEIA's Senior Communications Manager, mlyons@seia.org (202) 556-2872

Disclaimer

SEIA - Solar Energy Industries Association published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 01:02:03 UTC
