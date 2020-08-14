Log in
SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

08/14/2020 | 10:20am EDT

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-18

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-08-18
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-11-16
Duration:13 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 12 weeks and 6 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

 

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-08-18
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-15
Duration:26 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 25 weeks and 6 days.
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 18, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



© GlobeNewswire 2020
