SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-30
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-03-30
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-03-30 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-06-30
|Duration:
|92 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Lowest accepted bid volume
|SEK 50 million
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Rate
|Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points
All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on March 30, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se