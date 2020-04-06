Log in
SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-04-06

04/06/2020 | 04:30am EDT

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-04-06

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-06
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-04-06 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-07-06
Duration:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate + 0,20 percentage points

All approved counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on April 6, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

 


Primary Logo


