SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-05-11

05/11/2020 | 04:30am EDT

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-05-11
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-05-11 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-08-11
Duration:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate + 0,20 percentage points

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on May 11, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
