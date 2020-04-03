Log in
SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

04/03/2020 | 04:15am EDT

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-03

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-03
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-04-07
Final repayment date2022-04-07
Offered volume:100 bn SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 mln SEK
Maximum bid amount:25 bn SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate:0.00 %

﻿ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00
ON APRIL 3 2020, AT THE LATEST.

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



