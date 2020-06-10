SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-06-12

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-06-12 Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-06-16 Final repayment date 2022-06-16 Offered volume: 50 bln SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 mln SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 bln SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Additional interest rate: 0.20 %

﻿ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00

ON JUNE 12 2020, AT THE LATEST.

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se








