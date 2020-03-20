Log in
SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-03-20

03/20/2020 | 05:15am EDT

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-03-20

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-03-20
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CET)
Payment date:2020-03-24
Final Repayment Date
2022-03-24
Offered volume:100 bn SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 mln SEK
Maximum bid amount:25 bn SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate
0.00 %

ALL MONETARY POLICY COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (08-6966970) BY 11.00 AM ON MAR 20 2020, AT THE LATEST.

CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

 


