SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-03-20

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-03-20 Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CET) Payment date: 2020-03-24 Final Repayment Date

2022-03-24 Offered volume: 100 bn SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 mln SEK Maximum bid amount: 25 bn SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate

0.00 %

ALL MONETARY POLICY COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (08-6966970) BY 11.00 AM ON MAR 20 2020, AT THE LATEST.

CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se



Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



