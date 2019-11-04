Log in
SEMA : Announces Vehicles of the Year

11/04/2019 | 10:17pm EST

-- Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Silverado, Jeep Wrangler, Audi RS 3 and Polaris RZR Named 2019 SEMA Award Winners --

SEMA Show exhibitors voted on the vehicles that represent the best business opportunities for the aftermarket in five categories. The announcement was made at the SEMA Vehicle Reveal, Monday, Nov. 4, the evening before the first day of the four-day SEMA Show. Winners are:

SEMA announced its Vehicles of the Year the evening before the official start of the 2019 SEMA Show. From left to right: Tim Martin, SEMA Chairman of the Board; Pat McArdle, RZR Product Planning Director; Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO; Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar; Ian Avilla, Audi Senior Manager Accessories & Collection; Tim Herrick, GM Vice President Global Product Programs; Hugh Milne, Marketing Manager, Silverado; Todd Hoevener, Ford Director, Advanced Strategy & Planning; Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM and Product Development Programs; Wade Kawasaki, SEMA Immediate Past Chairman/Secretary. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEMA announced its Vehicles of the Year the evening before the official start of the 2019 SEMA Show. From left to right: Tim Martin, SEMA Chairman of the Board; Pat McArdle, RZR Product Planning Director; Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO; Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar; Ian Avilla, Audi Senior Manager Accessories & Collection; Tim Herrick, GM Vice President Global Product Programs; Hugh Milne, Marketing Manager, Silverado; Todd Hoevener, Ford Director, Advanced Strategy & Planning; Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM and Product Development Programs; Wade Kawasaki, SEMA Immediate Past Chairman/Secretary. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • SEMA Car of the Year: Ford Mustang
  • SEMA Truck of the Year: Chevrolet Silverado
  • SEMA 4x4/SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler
  • SEMA Sport Compact of the Year: Audi RS 3
  • SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year: Polaris RZR

“The SEMA Show is where the newest and most innovative aftermarket products are seen first,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM & Product Development. “SEMA Show exhibitors are the innovators and experts who drive the $45 billion industry. Knowing what they believe are the best vehicles for accessorization helps to forecast trends.”

The SEMA Awards create awareness for aftermarket products and epitomize the ongoing collaboration SEMA has with automakers and aftermarket manufacturers to bring quality products to market.

For additional information about the SEMA Award program, visit www.sema.org/semaaward.

About SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the first SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.SEMAShow.com or www.sema.org, 909/396-0289.


