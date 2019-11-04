SEMA : Announces Vehicles of the Year

-- Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Silverado, Jeep Wrangler, Audi RS 3 and Polaris RZR Named 2019 SEMA Award Winners --

SEMA Show exhibitors voted on the vehicles that represent the best business opportunities for the aftermarket in five categories. The announcement was made at the SEMA Vehicle Reveal, Monday, Nov. 4, the evening before the first day of the four-day SEMA Show. Winners are:

SEMA announced its Vehicles of the Year the evening before the official start of the 2019 SEMA Show.

SEMA Car of the Year: Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang SEMA Truck of the Year: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado SEMA 4x4/SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler SEMA Sport Compact of the Year: Audi RS 3

Audi RS 3 SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year: Polaris RZR

“The SEMA Show is where the newest and most innovative aftermarket products are seen first,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM & Product Development. “SEMA Show exhibitors are the innovators and experts who drive the $45 billion industry. Knowing what they believe are the best vehicles for accessorization helps to forecast trends.”

The SEMA Awards create awareness for aftermarket products and epitomize the ongoing collaboration SEMA has with automakers and aftermarket manufacturers to bring quality products to market.

