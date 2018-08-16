Log in
SEMA Specialty Equipment Market Association : 75 Days Until the 2018 SEMA Show—Key Exhibitor Deadlines and Updates

08/16/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

By SEMA Editors

The 2018 SEMA Show is about 11 weeks away. Here's a rundown of key deadlines, including early-bird and advance rates available for several booth services, as well as checklists to keep you on track and on budget.

The Deadlines Checklist provides a breakdown of all of the deadlines for booth orders, rentals, booth vehicle applications, celebrity appearance notifications and much more.

The budget checklist form allows you to keep track of all your costs and ensures that you are adequately prepared for your experience at the SEMA Show.

Upcoming Exhibitor Deadlines- Take advantage of discounts by acting before the deadlines.

More information on the 2018 SEMA Show is available at www.SEMAShow.com.

Disclaimer

SEMA - Specialty Equipment Market Association published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:05:02 UTC
