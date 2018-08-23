SEMA Specialty Equipment Market Association : Bring Your Truck or Jeep Build to the SEMA Show as an LTAA Feature Vehicle

By Kristopher Porter

The Light Truck Accessory Alliance (LTAA) is looking for truck, Jeep and off-road builds to display at the 2018 SEMA Show as a part of its feature vehicle program. Submissions are now being accepted in the following categories: lifted vehicles, diesel, Jeep/SUV, off-road and street/lowered vehicles.

The SEMA Show is the best-attended trade event in the automotive aftermarket industry, attracting more than 70,000 qualified buyers. Having a feature vehicle at the Show will bring invaluable exposure for the builders and manufacturers whose parts are installed on each vehicle.

Six vehicles will be selected as a part of the 2018 LTAA feature vehicle program. LTAA feature vehicles will have premium placement at the 2018 SEMA Show. One vehicle will be displayed in the LTAA booth in the Upper South Hall, while the other five will be featured outside of the South Hall. The cost of these spots is $2,000. If selected, applicants must also make a mandatory donation of $500 to SEMA Cares Charities on top of the premium placement fee.

Applications are due by September 4. Get your name out there as a builder-apply today!