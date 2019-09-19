SEMG, PVTL, FCSC and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
0
09/19/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SemGroup’s agreement to be acquired by Energy Transfer LP. Shareholders of SemGroup will receive $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 of a share of Energy Transfer common stock for each share of SemGroup owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-semgroup-corporation.
Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pivotal’s agreement to be acquired by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Pivotal owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pivotal-software-inc.
Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FCSC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fibrocell’s agreement to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Fibrocell will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of Fibrocell owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fibrocell-science-inc.
Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each share of Avedro owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.