Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Inter : More Blog Posts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Linx Consulting and Hilltop Economics continue to monitor how the global economy impacts the electronic materials supply chain. Amidst the recent economic and revenue results releases, we have generated a series of potential scenarios for the next few years. These scenarios are based around sales of silicon wafers expressed in millions of square inches (MSI). Our work develops a multiyear forecast from the historic record of the SEMI-reported MSI demand by developing an econometric relationship with underlying demand drivers. Using this methodology, Linx Consulting and Hilltop Economics have introduced the following three silicon demand forecast scenarios:

  • V-shaped global recession consistent with severe COVID-19 impact followed by a sharp economic rebound. Probability of approximately 40%.
  • V-shaped global recession but with business and consumer behavior differing from the past recession in that there is much more aggressive spending on technology goods that softens the impact for semiconductors in 2020. Probability of approximately 25%.
  • An extended COVID-19 impact developing into a U- or L-shaped global recession with an economic rebound delayed for several years. Probability of approximately 35%.

In the few months since coronavirus hit the world, the economic prognosis for all major economies has worsened dramatically, although forecasts remain speculative given the rapid rate of change in the political and economic environment. The forecast changes in GDP since February 2020 of the G7 nations vary from -5.9% for Japan to -10.2% for Italy. These changes are closely linked to unprecedented declines in employment, consumer demand and industrial investment - all key drivers for wafer area demand. This leads us to believe there will be a significant reduction in wafer demand as these economic factors feed through the supply chain.

Other leading indicators show dramatic drops in the global and regional economies taking effect at an unprecedented pace. These indicators have a loose predictive relationship for silicon wafer consumption and portend a rapid drop in demand.

The demand picture for the semiconductor supply chain (be it wafers, materials, consumables or devices) is thus gloomy, and our models are currently showing Q2 to Q3 2020 reductions in MSI demand of between -11% and -28% depending on the scenario.

In marked contrast to this depressing economic picture, the indications from the end-to-end semiconductor supply chain continue to be much more positive. Demand for silicon reported by SEMI increased in Q1 2020 by close to 3% from Q4 2019, while results from materials supply companies vary from slightly negative to record-breaking growth rates through the first three to four months of 2020. Added to this, reported revenues from WSTS for Q1 2020 ticked up 6.2% versus the prior year and the three large foundries in Taiwan and China showed continued growth of Q1 wafer area shipments and a 32.3% growth versus Q1 2019.

Revenue and demand reports from leading device manufacturers remain on trend from 2019 with no indication of a precipitous change. Anecdotal reports of strong technology equipment demand to support people working from home and demand for medical devices in response to the pandemic can be substantiated somewhat by demand data although not convincingly.

Reports from materials supply companies indicate that factories continue to be fully utilized, having been designated essential businesses, and that safety measures implemented against infection are largely effective.

There are some indications of caution, however. The major public silicon wafer suppliers saw a 4% drop in revenues in Q1 over Q4, despite the reported strength in silicon area shipments from SEMI, indicating either ASP declines or some inventory effects.

We are advising clients supplying materials into the wafer fabs and packaging supply chains to develop contingency plans for a sharp decline in product demand of as much as 28%, which may bounce back rapidly to 2019 levels or higher in early 2021. However, companies should also be vigilant of a slower than hoped for return to previous activity levels if the effects of the pandemic continue for an extended period.

For further information please contact Mark Thirsk at +1 774-245-0959 or on mthirsk@linx-consulting.com.

Interested in engaging with the electronic materials supply chain? The Electronic Materials Group (EMG) is a SEMI technology community representing SEMI member companies that provide substrates, polymers, metals, organic and inorganic materials, chemicals, and gases developed for electronics manufacturing. Linx Consulting is a longtime member and supporter of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group.

Mark Thirsk is managing partner at Linx Consulting. Duncan Meldrum is president of Hilltop Economics.

Disclaimer

SEMI - Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 18:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pStocks gain on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
03:31pCorrection to Federal Budget Deficit Nears $2 Trillion Article
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNAREIT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE INVES : President Trump Signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility into Law
PU
03:09pU.S. BACKS CHANGES TO AVIATION EMISSIONS SCHEME : sources
RE
03:00pNasdaq rises to record again on economic recovery hopes
RE
02:53pTurkey launches safeguard investigation on staple fibres of polyesters
PU
02:53pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $500,000 to Support Growth of the Manufacturing and Construction Sectors Near Opportunity Zone in Albuquerque, New Mexico
PU
02:43pPHONE SURVEY DATA : Monitoring COVID-19 Impact on Firms and Households in Ethiopia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group